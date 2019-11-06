BJP team to meet Maharashtra governor today

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
With less than three days left for forming a government in Maharashtra, BJP State President Chandrakant Patil, and senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar will be meeting the Governor of Maharashtra on Thursday at 10.30 am.
The term of Maharashtra’s Assembly will get over on Saturday, November 9. If none of the parties can form the government by that day, then the governor can recommend for the President’s rule in the State.
Mungantiwar, who is also the Finance Minister of Maharashtra, told mediapersons on Wednesday that the BJP has a formula which will help in removing all obstacles and placate all the concerned parties. “The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which has the mandate of the people, will come to power. It will be a piece of good news for the people of Maharashtra.”
However, Shiv Sena is not on the same page with the BJP on this development.
Sena’s spokesperson Sanjay Raut told the mediapersons that if the BJP is claiming to form the government then it is a good thing. They are a larger party but if they have the list of 145 MLAs supporting the party then it must be shared with the Governor.
Raut reiterated that soon a Shiv Sena’s Chief Minister would be appointed in Maharashtra. But he refused to share any more details on the matter.
On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that the people of Maharashtra have favoured the BJP-Shiv Sean alliance and the mandate is in their favour but still anything can happen at the last moment in politics.
Addressing the media, Pawar said that the NCP’s mandate is to sit in the Opposition as it does not have the adequate numbers. But if it had the numbers then the party would not have taken so much time in installing the government.
On being questioned by the media about the likely support that NCP could give to the Shiv Sena if a BJP-Shiv Sena government does not get formed, Pawar said that the Assembly election was fought by NCP in an alliance with the Congress party, therefore such decisions will also be jointly taken. However, for that to happen Shiv Sena will have to break its alliance with BJP, only after that NCP will clarify its position.
Pawar was speaking to reporters after his meeting with Sanjay Raut, the second one since October 24. Soon after Pawar’s meeting with Raut, Sena ministers attended a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for assessing the crop damage in Maharashtra.
The BJP has won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. With their joint strength along with smaller like-minded parties and independent MLAs, a right-wing government can be easily formed in Maharashtra.
But the Shiv Sena is insisting on a 50:50 formula, under which the Chief Minister’s position is held by each party for two and a half years. The Shiv Sena is also demanding for equal distribution of the portfolios. The BJP has shot down any idea of sharing the Chief Minister position with the Shiv Sena.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Vineet Nayar shares pro tips on preparing for what he calls the third stage in life – entering the social ...
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...