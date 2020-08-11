BJP urges TN govt to do away with travel restrictions

After the DMK, the BJP has now urged the Tamil Nadu government to dispense with e-pass for movement between districts. People are facing hardship due to the e-pass system, said BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan.

No other State has e-pass system to travel within the State, he said.

E-pass was introduced to curb the spread of Coronavirus. However, since a lot of relaxations have been introduced across the State, many people are finding it difficult to travel between districts. Even for emergency purposes, it has become difficult to get e-passes, Murugan said seeking removal of the e-pass system.

Four days ago, the DMK chief Stalin urged the State government to cancel the e-pass system as it was causing inconvenience to people. He also alleged corruption in getting e-passes.

However, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ruled out dispensing with the e-pass system. Recently speaking to reporters in Madurai, Palaniswami said only because of the restrictions of people, the Coronavirus has not spread.

Covid-19 update

Meanwhile, a further 5,834 cases of coronavirus was reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections to 3.08 lakh. After discharge of 6,005 (total 2.50 lakh) Covid-19 patients today, the number of active cases was 52,810.

On Tuesday, 118 covid-19 patients died to take the total deaths due to the virus to 5,159. A total of 67,492 samples were tested. In Chennai, the number of new cases was 986; discharged - 1,108; deaths - 23 and active cases - 11,130.