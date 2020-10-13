National

Blast rocks Kolkata’s Beleghata area

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

A powerful blast was reported from a north Kolkata locality on Tuesday morning. While there have been no casualties or injuries so far, police have begun an investigation into the matter.

The blast was reported from the Beleghata area of Kolkata, a densely-populated locality.

Locals say the blast blew off the roof of a club and damaged its walls. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

