BMRCL, BIAL sign MoU to build 4.95-km ORR-Airport Metro link

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build 4.95-km airport section of the ORR-Airport Metro through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) at an estimated cost of ₹800 crore.
This Metro connectivity to BLR Airport, likely to be commissioned by December 2024, will ease traffic congestion to the Airport.
BMRCL will construct the Airport Metro section and BIAL will develop and maintain the two metro stations that will be located within the Airport boundary.
In a related development, the Embassy Group, a real estate developers, has signed an MoU with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for construction of Bettahalasuru Metro Station with an investment of ₹140 crore. The MoU provides for an initial concession period of 30 years from the date of commencement of commercial operations.
The two stations within the airport boundaries are likely to see a daily ridership of 0.6 lakh commuters in 2024, increasing to 1.88 lakh commuters by 2041.
The civil work on the Airport metro section is likely to commence in March 2021.
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...