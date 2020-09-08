National

BMRCL, BIAL sign MoU to build 4.95-km ORR-Airport Metro link

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 08, 2020 Published on September 08, 2020

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build 4.95-km airport section of the ORR-Airport Metro through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) at an estimated cost of ₹800 crore.

This Metro connectivity to BLR Airport, likely to be commissioned by December 2024, will ease traffic congestion to the Airport.

BMRCL will construct the Airport Metro section and BIAL will develop and maintain the two metro stations that will be located within the Airport boundary.

Bettahalasuru station

In a related development, the Embassy Group, a real estate developers, has signed an MoU with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for construction of Bettahalasuru Metro Station with an investment of ₹140 crore. The MoU provides for an initial concession period of 30 years from the date of commencement of commercial operations.

The two stations within the airport boundaries are likely to see a daily ridership of 0.6 lakh commuters in 2024, increasing to 1.88 lakh commuters by 2041.

The civil work on the Airport metro section is likely to commence in March 2021.

