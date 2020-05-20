Bombardier sees Hyderabad centre playing strategic role as global hub

Bombardier Global Engineering and Technology Centre in Hyderabad has transformed itself into a specialised design hub for not only the Make in India programme but also for the company’s requirements in other markets, serving as a global hub.

The Centre, part of Bombardier Transportation, is set to play a critical role in designing rolling stocks. Bombardier recently won a contract from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for the supply of 210 commuter and intracity cars with comprehensive maintenance services for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor under Phase 1 of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The contract worth ₹2,577 crore ($340 million) will see its design work happening in the Hyderabad centre.

Rajeev Joisar, Country Leader for India at Bombardier Transportation, said: “Bombardier has been chosen to deliver India’s flagship regional rapid transit system project, which will expand public transport in the national capital and connect adjoining fast-growing cities. Our new trains will be designed and manufactured in India, and the Hyderabad centre will play a critical role in the design work.

“This is India’s first and most advanced semi-high-speed regional train project. Our engagement involves not just supply but also maintenance services, and reaffirms Bombardier’s position in the rail industry. This is also the first project in India for regional and local transit services operating on the same network, progressively realising India’s vision for the multi-modal integration of transport networks.

“The centre has handled pioneering work for a project in Australia and we expect more such work from the centre, which will become a hub for other design work as well. We expect this facility, set up in 2017, being expanded as the work mandate goes up.”

He told BusinessLine, “The project, with an expected ridership of 800,000 a day, will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with a new 82 km line. We expect to engage with several other similar upcoming projects. The project will bring down the travel time by 75 per cent, enabling passengers from Delhi to reach Meerut in less than 60 minutes.”

While the design work will be handled in the Hyderabad centre, the rolling stocks will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Vadodara sites and supported from Duhai and Modipuram.

Bombardier Transportation in India operates a railway vehicle manufacturing site and bogie assembly hall at Savli, near Vadodara, Gujarat. This is in addition to a propulsion system manufacturing facility at Maneja, near Vadodara, a rail control solutions centre for project delivery and product engineering, and an information services India hub near Gurugram, and the engineering centre in Hyderabad.

Railways partner

Bombardier is the Delhi Metro’s largest supplier of signalling systems and one of its largest suppliers of rolling stock in India. It is also a long-standing partner of the Railways, supplying propulsion equipment for their locomotives and electric multiple units. It exports rail equipment from India to the company’s rolling stock projects all over the world.