Bombay HC to hear PIL on alleged irregularities in ambulance purchase case on November 5

Done in by discounts?
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
The Bombay High Court has set November 5 as the next date of hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a whistle-blower alleging irregularities in the purchase of ambulances under the ‘Highway Emergency Medical Relief and Accident Mitigation’ plan.
The PIL was filed in 2017, and the HC had issued several notices to the respondents. The last notice was issued in 2018 and the deadline to reply ended in July this year.
The court notices were issued to the central government, Maharashtra state government, IRDA and GIC, but none of them have replied.
IRDA is the insurance sector regulator and GIC, which represents the industry, was set up and regulated by IRDA.
Replying a query from the BusinessLine, the GIC said that they would not comment since the matter is subjudice, while the IRDA did not respond to emails.
The allegations
The PIL states that, in 2012, the IRDA, under the then chairman J Hari Narayan, devised a scheme along with GIC and provided ₹9 crore as finance for ‘Highway Emergency Medical Relief and Accident Mitigation’.
According to the PIL, the project was implemented by roping in Dr. Ranga Rao, a close friend of Narayan, Health Management And Research Institute, Hyderabad, and a Mumbai-based company Ziqitza Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (ZHL). The PIL alleges contracts for the project were given without due tendering process, and that the project was never implemented.
According to FIR filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an other case, ZHL is alleged to be linked to Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram. ZHL has also been named by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Rajasthan and Odisha ambulance scam. In the Rajasthan ambulance scam, CBI has registered FIR alleging irregularities including “excess bills” claimed by ZHL and the payment allegedly directed to politicians.
Karti Chidambaram could not be reached for comments or did not reply to text messages on phone.
When he was booked by the ED in 2015 on allegations of money laundering charges in the Rajasthan case, Karti Chidambaram said he had nothing to with ZHL. “I am not a director of the company. I was never a shareholder of the company. I was a director till February 24, 2012,” he had said reacting to the ED case then.
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports