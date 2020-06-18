Border trouble: Ahead of all-party meet, Congress questions PM

The Left parties said they will wait for Modi’s explanation. “We have condemned the attacks on our soldiers. The PM must explain how did this happen. We will take a view after hearing the explanation of the Prime Minister,” said CPI general secretary D Raja.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the country’s valiant soldiers were martyred and the soul of Bharat Mata has been hurt. “Why were our brave Army officers and soldiers sent unarmed? Who gave this order to our valiant soldiers? There is an established army protocol that whenever Army officers and soldiers are sent unarmed, they are provided an armed backup force. The question is, if backup force was available, why was it not sent?,” he asked.

Congress’s former president Rahul Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to tell the nation why soldiers were sent without arms to the line of control. “How dare China kill our unarmed soldiers? Why were our soldiers sent UNARMED to martyrdom?,” he asked.

The Defence Ministry has reached out to the leaders of Opposition saying that the meeting will be convened at 5 pm on Saturday. The Prime Minister will brief the leaders about the attacks and aggression by Chinese forces at the borders close to Ladakh.

A day ahead of the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation along the China borders, the Opposition stepped up the criticism against the Centre. The parties demanded an explanation from the Prime Minister for the deaths of Indian soldiers. The Opposition leaders said they will take a common stand after hearing the Centre’s presentation of the facts at the meeting on Friday.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!