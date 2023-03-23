The ongoing logjam in the Parliament showed no signs of ending on Thursday with both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over opposition demand for a JPC probe on Adani-Hindenburg issue and ruling dispensation’s demand for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology.

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm minutes after the proceedings began. The Rajya Sabha was however adjourned till 2 pm after brief proceedings.

Leader of the Upper House Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that despite the best efforts of the Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar, “there is absolutely no reconciliation possible with the principal opposition party and others.”

“Nation today is extremely concerned about the comments of their (principal opposition party) senior leader and it is important that nation hears an apology from the leader of the party who is responsible for causing so much discredit to the country, Parliament, Presiding officers of Parliament and it is high time the country hears what is their intention in making such comments…”.

On his part, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge demanded that a JPC be set up on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

While the Opposition wants a JPC investigation into the Gautam-Adani Hindenburg issue, the ruling dispensation is demanding an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for the comments he made about democracy in London.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan and other floor leaders met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar in his chamber in the Parliament.