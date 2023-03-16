In four successive days of logjam in Parliament, not a single meeting of the floor leaders of all parties has been convened nor any attempt made to reach a resolution. Between the ruling BJP, which fielded senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal to demand an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for criticising Indian democracy on foreign shores, and the Opposition that is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, there is little hope of any consensus on letting Parliament resume its routine business.

Early on Thursday, Lok Sabha was adjourned to resume in the afternoon while MPs from the ruling side as well as the Opposition congregated to discuss their strategy. Opposition MPs formed a human chain to press their demand for a JPC on Hindenburg. “PM come to the House. Respond to our questions (on Adani),” the Opposition MPs protested.

Rajya Sabha too was adjourned when both the ruling party MPs and Opposition members protested – BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s “democracy in peril” remarks and the Opposition on Hindenburg. MPs from TMC covered their faces with black scarves alleging that it is the government which is obstructing business in the House.

The government, on its part, fielded Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to mount a counter-offensive.

“Rahul Gandhi stepped aside all rules and told lies in Parliament. Then he went to London and spread more lies. We will oppose it,” Rijiju said.

Crucial issues at stake

In the midst of this confrontation, at stake are discussions on crucial issues such as demand for grants for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the Financial Year (FY) 2022-23, supplementary demand for grants, Finance Bill along with 26 other bills. Five departments including Railways, Agriculture, Road and Transport, Health and Women and Child Welfare have been picked for discussion on the Budget while all other ministries would be guillotined. Given that the Congress has taken to mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi – party spokesperson Pawan Khera on Thursday characterised industrialist Gautam Adani as “PM’s friend and Ring Master Go Go” who is running the government from outside -- it is unlikely that the government would reach out to the Opposition for fruitful discussions on the proposed statutes or budget matters.

Lok Sabha member from Kollam N. K. Premchandran, who was selected as best MP in 2016 his prescient interventions, has interesting insights to offer on the present logjam.

“When a government has the kind of brute majority of the kind the BJP has, obstruction and protest is not the best strategy for the Opposition. It suits the government to have pandemonium in the House because that way they can push whatever proposed bills or amendments they want. They have the numbers after all,” Premchandran told businessline.

He said the practice of Parliamentary Affairs Minister routinely calling Opposition floor leaders to evolve consensus on different contentious issues has been effectively abandoned.

“It is primarily the responsibility of the government to ensure that Parliament functions. But that is not the convention that suits the present establishment,” said Premchandran.