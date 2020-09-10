Brihaspathi Technologies launches COVIPRO

Brihaspathi Technologies, a Hyderabad-based company, has launched COVIPRO, a kiosk-based solution to check the spread of Coronavirus.

The company, which has a manufacturing facility at Cherlapally near here, has installed 18 COVIPRO devices at Telangana Assembly during ongoing session. It is an all-in-one kiosk with face recognition, realtime temperature recording, automatic hand sanitiser and UV disinfection of various articles. The unit can produce 400 kiosks per day.

COVIPRO has a micro SD slot for data storage and one can even install their operating system too. It uses regular 230 volt AC power. The 18.5” LED monitor displays important information or even advertisements. It can be used as an information kiosk in the post-corona scenario.

Rajashekar Papolu, Managing Director, Brihaspathi Technologies, said Going to a public place has become a major challenge. Places such as metro stations, bus stations, railway stations, offices, etc needs to be monitored and people disinfected, along with their baggage. COVIPRO is an option that can handle this challenge.

“Priced at ₹45,000 per unit, we plan to make it available across India in 30 days and sell 10,000 devices in next 100 days,” he said.