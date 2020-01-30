Budget session likely to be stormy over CAA, Kashmir

The Budget session of the Parliament, beginning here on Friday with President Ramnath Kovind’s address, is likely to be stormy as the Opposition insisted in the two all-party meetings today — one convened by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and the other by Speaker Om Birla — that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act must be revoked.

The Centre said it is willing to discuss all issues and the focus will be on the “prevailing economic situation in the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the all-party meeting convened by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry that his government is open for discussion on all issues. Modi welcomed suggestions from the Opposition leaders and said the session should focus on the prevailing economic situation in the country. “Most of the members have asked for discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all,” he said.

He also urged the members to see how the country can gain from the prevailing global economic scenario. “We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India. And in this budget session, and in the beginning of the New Year if we can give a proper direction to the country’s economy it would be in the best interest of the country,” he said. The Prime Minister said the productivity of the House showed an increase in the last two sessions and there is a great public response in favour of it. “As people’s representatives, it is our responsibility to increase the productivity of the House, while we discuss all issues with an open mind,” he said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Centre is always ready to discuss any issues. The House will be adjourned for recess on February 11 and will reassemble March 2. The session will have a total of 31 sittings in 64 days. The Centre has identified 45 Bills and seven financial items to be taken up during the Session.

The Opposition accused the Centre of “arrogance” for not reaching out to CAA protestors. Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said they have also demanded immediate release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah so that he could attend the session from Friday. The Congress also raised is the issue of provocative statements by BJP leaders and asked Modi to intervene in the matter.

“We brought the government’s attention to these protests. The government has displayed arrogance by not reaching out to protestors to hear their concerns... Economic condition is worsening, GDP growth is down and unemployment is at its peak,” Azad said.