C-CAMP inks pact with India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre to nurture frugal innovations

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has signed a pact with the India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre (ISIC) to jointly identify and nurture frugal innovations and make quality healthcare affordable and accessible.

“The crucial collaboration with the Swedish ecosystem is aimed at building a strong crop of biopharmaceuticals, medtech, diagnostics, nutraceuticals and other healthcare interventions in India, for India, and beyond,” said Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO and Director.

The partnership, which extends to ISIC Innovation Challenge 2020, is looking to drive sweeping changes in the healthcare delivery system in India by providing an innovation platform for ‘continuum of care’, encompassing diagnostics, palliative care and therapeutic interventions.

“Healthcare is a universal issue not restricted by boundaries. C-CAMP is working towards solving pressing healthcare problems in close collaboration with global partners. This MoU with the India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre is a step in that direction. We look forward to engaging with the Centre to foster disruptive innovations together,” said Saiyed.

Welcoming the MoU, Anders Tofte, Trade Commissioner of Sweden, said “Innovation and collaborations need a forward-looking culture. Our vision for ISIC is reflected completely by C-CAMP. Delighted to be teaming up with C-CAMP to provide a nurturing environment to ideas and create strong impact together.”