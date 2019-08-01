C-CAMP kickstarts Bio Entrepreneurship Competition to identify cutting-edge ideas

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has launched the third edition of National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition (NBEC).
NBEC is country’s largest national platform to attract and showcase some of the exciting and diverse deep science and deep technology based business ideas in the life sciences domain.
The competition organised by C-CAMP as part of BREC – The BIRAC Regional Entrepreneurship Centre, established at C-CAMP in partnership with BIRAC. In three years, NBEC has emerged as the one-of-its-kind opportunity for start-ups with game-changing business ideas from across the country to leave their mark at national and international levels.
NBEC 2019 campaign will reach out to aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups and established companies across India. NBEC will consist of three rounds spread over four months starting from August 1.
At the launch ceremony, Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, and Manish Diwan, Head, SPED, BIRAC unveiled the poster.
Swarup lauded the platform that NBEC has been providing to cutting-edge biotech ideas from all across the country; ideas that are as widely dispersed across India as NBEC 2017 and 2018 have witnessed; and ideas that can potentially address the many challenges our country face in healthcare, agriculture, food, nutrition, and environment domains.
The National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition 2019 will give away a total ₹3 crore in cash prizes and investment opportunities. Besides, winners will also get access to mentorship by key industry leaders, seed funding and business acceleration networks.
