Cab drivers seek moratorium on vehicle loans, support

Hyderabad | Updated on May 28, 2021

“Banks and the finance cos are seizing vehicles even as the drivers are struggling to earn enough to survive”

KV Kurmanath With the pandemic adversely impacting incomes, taxi drivers, including those working for cab aggregators, have called for a loan moratorium till December 31 to cope with the financial crisis.

The Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee, which comprises 20 associations and unions representing taxi drivers, has appealed to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide a monthly financial assistance of ₹8,500 to drivers to tide over the crisis.

“The much-talked about financial assistance by the companies has barely reached a small percentage of drivers. The banks and the finance companies are seizing vehicles even as the drivers are struggling to earn enough to survive in this pandemic,” Shaik Salauddin, Chairman of the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee, has said.

In a letter, he drew the Chief Minister’s attention to the financial crisis that the drivers were facing. He asked the State government to set up a Drivers’ Welfare Board to take care of the challenges faced by the drivers.

Asking the Chief Minister to get ration cards of several drivers renewed so that they become eligible for various government schemes.

Published on May 28, 2021

