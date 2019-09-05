CAI EXPO 2019 opens in Coimbatore on Friday

The much-awaited annual exhibition CAI EXPO, which brings together players from construction, architecture and interiors, is all set for kick-off in Coimbatore today.

The Construction Architecture & Interior (CAI) EXPO has carved out a niche for itself and it enables participants to showcase the best, discover innovative products and services, and exchange ideas in interior design.

For visitors, the event showcases the latest products and technologies available in the market and provides them with the opportunity to interact with industry professionals and learn about the latest trends and developments. From office blocks to high-rise constructions, from residential buildings to embassies, the forthcoming infrastructure and construction projects across the country are vast and wide-ranging. CAI 2019 is an ideal opportunity to access major manufacturers of construction material, home interiors and clients procuring work. CAI is an amalgamation of exquisitely modern technologies and materials in the field of construction, architecture and interior designing. From top quality exhibits to insightful demonstrations and more, one will discover thousands of smart, stylish and cost-effective ways to design, build or renovate.

The event is powered by K Lite Industries, which believes that CAI is a platform that offers opportunities to its clients to exhibit and create a name for them in the global market. Kamai Elevators is the co-sponsor.

CAI EXPO 2019, organised by BusinessLine in association with IAds & Events group, will be held at Codissia Trade Fair complex from September 6-8.

The expo will be inaugurated by Guest of Honour K Periaiah, IPS, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, Tamil Nadu, along with K Asokan, Editor, Hindu Tamil Thisai.

CAI partners

Recognising the value that CAI Expo brings to the industry segment, various professional trade bodies have associated themselves with this year’s event. Through this association, it is also expected to offer benefits to the respective members and the trade communities. Partners include Indian Association of Structural Engineers, Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CREDAI – Coimbatore, Ready Mixed Concrete Manufacturers’ Association, Women Entrepreneurs India, Indian Society of Lighting Engineers, National Academy of Construction and Tamil Nadu Construction Engineers and Contractors Association.

For more details visit www.cai-expo.com or contact Helpline number 8056867577.