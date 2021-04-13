Cancel CBSE exams, explore alternate methods: Kejriwal appeals to Centre

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to cancel CBSE exams, cautioning that holding them on offline basis (regular exam centres in school premises) could turn them into Covid-19 hotspots and lead to large scale spread of the pandemic, which could risk the lives of children and teachers.
The Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to commence from May 4.
Alternate methods such as online exams or other internal assessments should be explored for promoting children, Kejriwal said at a press conference, highlighting that Delhi has in the last 24 hours recorded 13,500 new cases, the highest ever daily spike since the beginning of the pandemic last year.
“6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large scale spreading of Corona. Children’s lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams,” Kejriwal said.
It may be recalled that the Delhi Government had already asked schools, colleges in the national capital to remain closed considering the Covid-19 surge.
Last Friday, the Delhi government’s education department had notified that all offline academic activities of students of class 9 to 12 in schools have been discontinued till further orders. It’s not only students, even political leaders and actors have joined the chorus demanding postponement of Class 10,12 CBSE exams in the current pandemic times.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...