Cancel transfer order of 12 Joint/Deputy Collectors, EC tells MP govt

The Election Commission has ordered the Madhya Pradesh government to cancel the transfer order of 12 Joint/Deputy Collectors in poll-bound districts of the State with immediate effect. Polls for 28 Assembly seats in the seats are scheduled to take place as part of the 54 Assembly seats in 10 States on November 3.

In a statement, the Commission said that it has come to its notice that these transfers were orders were issued during the period of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force the poll-bound districts. The Commission announced the poll schedule on September 29 and the MCC came into immediate effect.

“The Commission reiterated that in case any poll-going district has an acute necessity to fill any vacant post during the operation of the MCC, the State government, in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh shall send a panel of suitable officers for the Commission’s consideration and approval,” a late evening statement adds.