Cancel transfer order of 12 Joint/Deputy Collectors, EC tells MP govt

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
The Election Commission has ordered the Madhya Pradesh government to cancel the transfer order of 12 Joint/Deputy Collectors in poll-bound districts of the State with immediate effect. Polls for 28 Assembly seats in the seats are scheduled to take place as part of the 54 Assembly seats in 10 States on November 3.
In a statement, the Commission said that it has come to its notice that these transfers were orders were issued during the period of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force the poll-bound districts. The Commission announced the poll schedule on September 29 and the MCC came into immediate effect.
“The Commission reiterated that in case any poll-going district has an acute necessity to fill any vacant post during the operation of the MCC, the State government, in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh shall send a panel of suitable officers for the Commission’s consideration and approval,” a late evening statement adds.
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...