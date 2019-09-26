Cb-hailing service, Prydo, launched in Hyderabad

Praneeth Technologies, part of the Hyderabad-based Praneeth Group, has launched cab-hailing services under the brand ‘Prydo’ in Hyderabad.

The company has on-boarded over 14,000 driver-partners and services will formally commence from September 29.

The ‘Prydo’ mobile application will be available in Android Play Store and iOS App Store from today. The Prydo business model ensures surge-free rides for customers and offers driver-partners a slew of welfare measures. Prydo will offer its services in three categories – hatchback, sedan and SUV.

Prydo plans to expand its services to Delhi, Bengaluru and other metros, and plans to invest Rs 100 crore during the next 12 months for national expansion.

Narendra Kumar Kamaraju, Founder & Managing Director, Prydo said, “We have launched Prydo’s cab-hailing services in the Hyderabad market and integrated the Prydo app with the Telangana Government’s Hawk-Eye application to ensure the safety of riders. We feel the cab-hailing industry has huge growth potential that needs to be unlocked. We are hopeful of completing over one million rides in the next three months in Hyderabad.”

Prydo will charge a commission in the range of up to 10 per cent from driver-partners, depending on the number of rides per month.

The company would charge a smaller or zero commission for a higher number of rides on a monthly basis. Prydo would also ensure transparency in billing and invoice system.