CBI raids former Manipur CM

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered cases against former Manipur Chief Minister, O Ibobi Singh and six others.

They have been charged with misappropriation of government funds to the tune of around ₹332 crore.

A CBI statement said that the agency conducted raids at around nine places including Aizawl, Imphal, Gurgaon and at the premises of Singh.

CBI took over the investigation of two cases which were earlier registered by Manipur Police. It was alleged that Singh as Chairman of Manipur Development Society (a post held by the CM) from June 30, 2009 to July 6, 2017, in conspiracy with others, misappropriated government funds to the tune of ₹332 crore out of the total amount of ₹518 crore which was entrusted to them for executing development work.

During searches, cash of ₹15.47 lakh, old currency of ₹36.49 lakh, documents related to various properties including plots, houses, flats, shops, luxury cars and details of various bank accounts and other incriminating documents were found, the CBI statement said.