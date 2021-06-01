Centre further extends ‘flexi’ attendance option till June 15

The Central Government on Tuesday further extended the “Flexi” attendance option till June 15, in view of the current Covid pandemic situation.

“The key highlights of the present order are that Secretaries of the Ministries/Departments and Heads of Department of Attached and Subordinate Offices are mandated to regulate the attendance of its employees, at all levels, keeping in view the Covid positive cases in the office. Persons with Disabilities and Pregnant Women employees may be exempted from attending office, but they shall continue to work from home,” said the official statement.

It further added that officers shall follow staggered timings to avoid overcrowding in offices/workplaces as decided by the Heads of Department.

The staff residing in the containment zone shall be exempted from coming to offices but work from home. All officials who attend office shall strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“All these instructions will be followed in letter and spirit in the interest of the well-being of all the citizens and government employees and their families. Official work will not be allowed to suffer and all attempts will be made to minimise the loss of man-days on account of government employees falling sick on account of Covid-19,” said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel.

Singh further said the concept of “vaccination at workplace” had emerged a successful model and urged the States/UTs to emulate the same.

He also renewed his appeal for speedy vaccination of all the eligible Central government employees of the age of 18 years and above.