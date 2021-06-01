Centre further extends ‘flexi’ attendance option till June 15

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The Central Government on Tuesday further extended the “Flexi” attendance option till June 15, in view of the current Covid pandemic situation.
“The key highlights of the present order are that Secretaries of the Ministries/Departments and Heads of Department of Attached and Subordinate Offices are mandated to regulate the attendance of its employees, at all levels, keeping in view the Covid positive cases in the office. Persons with Disabilities and Pregnant Women employees may be exempted from attending office, but they shall continue to work from home,” said the official statement.
It further added that officers shall follow staggered timings to avoid overcrowding in offices/workplaces as decided by the Heads of Department.
The staff residing in the containment zone shall be exempted from coming to offices but work from home. All officials who attend office shall strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
“All these instructions will be followed in letter and spirit in the interest of the well-being of all the citizens and government employees and their families. Official work will not be allowed to suffer and all attempts will be made to minimise the loss of man-days on account of government employees falling sick on account of Covid-19,” said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel.
Singh further said the concept of “vaccination at workplace” had emerged a successful model and urged the States/UTs to emulate the same.
He also renewed his appeal for speedy vaccination of all the eligible Central government employees of the age of 18 years and above.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...