Centre says no shortage of vaccines in TN

Clearing the air about reported vaccine shortage in Tamil Nadu, the Health Ministry on Thursday clarified that as on June 2, more than 1 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been distributed to Tamil Nadu, of which 93.3 lakhs doses have been consumed and a total of 7.24 lakh doses are currently available with the State.
“Tamil Nadu has also been provided information of the total number of doses of vaccines available to the State from Government of India channel, free of cost, for the first and second fortnight of June, 2021,” the Ministry said while adding that a total of 7.48 lakh vaccine doses would be available to the State through the government’s channel from June 1 to 15. Besides, the State would get an additional 18.36 lakh vaccine doses through its channel from June 15- 30.
During the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, India reported 1,34,154 new Covid cases with 2,887 deaths, according to the Ministry data. This is the 7th consecutive day the country reported less than two lakh Covid-19 cases. In the previous day, India had reported 1,32,788 coronavirus cases and 3,207 deaths.
Cumulatively, India reported 2,84,41,986 cases of which 17,13,413 were active cases, and recoveries stood at 2,63,90,584 and the death toll at 3,37,989. The active cases have decreased by 80,232 in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, the active cases were 17,93,645.
This is also the 21st straight day, the country registered more recoveries than the daily fresh cases. As a result, the recovery rate has improved to 92.79 per cent.
India conducted a total 21,59,873 tests during the previous day and cumulatively, 35.3 crore tests till date.
The weekly positivity rate is currently pegged at 7.66 per cent and daily positivity rate at 6.21 per cent, recording less than 10 per cent for 10 successive days.
Meanwhile, India administered 22,10,43,693 vaccine doses with 24,26,265 shots given in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.
Covid Table:
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(80,232)
2,11,499
2,887
1,34,154
Till Now
17,13,413
2,63,90,584
3,37,989
2,84,41,986
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00AM on Thursday
