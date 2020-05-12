Centre subverting federal structure: Opposition

Using the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext, the Narendra Modi government is trying to convert the federal structure of the country into a centralised, unitary structure, according to the Opposition.

Leaders of eight non-Congress Opposition parties who wrote to the President of India raising strong opposition to the annulment of labour laws, have decided to hold a protest on Wednesday here at the CPI(M) Headquarters.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Centre hasn’t even acknowledged the letters sent by him and other Opposition leaders. The Centre is not holding discussions with the States on combating Covid in an effective manner. “We have virtually entered into a recession. Now the pandemic has made it worse. But there is no idea in the government on how to tackle the situation,” he said.

He added that there are efforts for unified action by the Opposition parties by bringing the leaders together, he said.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said neither the Prime Minister nor the Union Home Minister provided a proper roadmap to the people on fighting Covid 19. “I have never heard him (Prime Minister Modi) talk on the real issues,” Sibal said. He said PM misled the people on issues such as action against corruption and demonetisation.

“The number of infected people are increasing. But he would claim that the number of deaths are less in India compared to other countries,” he said and charged that “Modi will mislead people.”

Sibal added that lives and livelihood have to be protected. “Lockdown was done to improve our healthcare facilities. It will not reduce the infection. The Centre was not prepared. They announced lockdown with a notice of four hours,” he said forcing the migrant workers to travel to their homes and ending the norm of social distancing.

“Economy was knocked out impacting livelihoods. But the Centre is clueless about this. They have not taken a decision on financial packages,” he added. He said the PM is expected to build confidence among people, but it is done without any concrete steps.