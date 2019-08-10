Centre to explore ways to boost tourism in Ladakh

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel would visit Ladakh next month to explore ways to further boost tourism in the newly-formed Union Territory. This will be the minister's first visit to Ladakh since the scrapping of Article 370 by Parliament this week.

"The place is peaceful, clean and is a hub of cultural heritage and it can be developed at a faster pace," said Patel. Similarly, he felt that tourists would start flocking to Kashmir once the normalcy is restored in the valley.

Talking about Ladakh, the minister said the government work with local administration to further improve public utilities and infrastructure such as creating more accommodation, better transport and medical facilities.

“We will take the local people into confidence while deciding what needs to be done once more tourists start visiting the place,” Patel said.

Extension of time for ten monuments

As promised earlier, the government would extend the time till 9 p.m for those visiting 10 identified monuments from August 16 onwards, he said. The monuments include Humayun's Tomb and Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi, Rajarani Temple in Bhubaneswar, Dulhadev Temple in Khajuraho. Currently, the monuments remain open till 5.30 pm only.

According to Patel, the adopt-a-heritage scheme under public private partnership has been very successful so far and the government is planning to add at least 3 to 4 monuments more under the scheme. The names of these monuments will be announced on September 27, the World Tourism Day.