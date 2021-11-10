Centre to resume MPLADS

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to restore the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). It was suspended last year to use the resources for fighting Covid-19 pandemic.
Under MPLADS MPs can recommend works of developmental nature with emphasis on the creation of durable community assets in the areas of drinking water, primary education, public health, sanitation and roads in their constituencies.
“The scheme has been restored for the remaining part of the financial year 2021-22. The scheme will continue till 2025-26,” Anurag Singh Thakur, Information & Broadcasting Minister said in a press conference here while announcing decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting.
Non-operation of MPLADS in more than one-and-a-half years resulted in saving up ₹5,000 crore for use in the fight against the pandemic. He said that funds will be released at the rate of ₹2 crore for each MP for the remaining period of FY21-22 in one installment and at the rate of ₹5 crore per annum per MP during FY22-23 to FY25-26 in two installments of ₹2.5 crore each. “For the current fiscal, total outgo will be ₹1,584 crore while for next four years it will be ₹15,833 crore,” he said.
Member in the Rajya Sabha’s MPLADS panel and DMK leader M Shanmugam said the decision is delayed.
“The MPLADS funds were for the development of the society, not for any personal use of MPs. By stopping the funds for two years, the Centre tried to block development. We had condemned the Centre’s move in Parliament and outside,” Shanmugam said.
Senior BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the issue, welcomed the announcement. “The bulk of the amount used to go to healthcare and childcare sectors. In my constituency Cuttack, we opened a Covid care centre using the funds,” he said and urged the Centre to increase the allocation under the scheme.
The annual MPLADS fund entitlement per MP constituency is ₹5 crore, released in two installments of ₹2.5 crore each. The Government conducted a Third-Party Evaluation of the MPLADS works during 2021 in 216 districts across the country. The Evaluation Report recommended continuation of MPLADS.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...