Centre transfers Srinagar-Leh transmission line to PowerGrid

The central government has transferred the 220kV Srinagar-Drass-Kargil-Khaltsi-Leh Transmission System to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

Power Grid built the transmission system "on consultancy basis under the Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan (PMRP)," it said. The ₹2,266 crore project was completed in over four and a half years and commissioned in February 2019.

The Centre had earlier announced that the transmission system would be transferred to the Power and Development Department (PDD) of the former Jammu and Kashmir state upon commissioning for operation and maintenance and related activities.

The 335km long transmission line has been built at the height of around 3000-4000 meters. The project includes four 220/66 kV Gas Insulated Substations at Drass, Kargil, Khaltsi and Leh.