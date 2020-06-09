Chamarajanagar district reports first Covid-19 case

Chamarajanagar district which had the rare distinction of reporting not a single Covid-19 positive case ever since the epidemic broke out, on Tuesday saw its first case.

A 22-year-old male returnee from Maharashtra tested positive and has been admitted at the designated hospital in Chamarajanagar.

According to the deputy commissioner, the district remained virus-free through deft handling and monitoring of people for the last three months.

The deputy commissioner said as per the government guidelines, anyone entering the district had first to register their names through the Seva Sindhu portal and await clearance but the individual concerned violated the norms and entered Chamarajanagar on Friday.

“He went for a check-up at the Fever Clinic established at Kollegal and opted for institutional quarantine. However, the results turned out to be positive. His two primary contacts too and a secondary contact are now in quarantine, but they have tested negative,” he added.

As on date, in the district, there are 70 persons under quarantine, and a majority of them have returned from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Another shocker was Mysuru, which had reported nil cases for the last two weeks, and saw two confirmed cases.

BBMP

Bengaluru’s civic body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deployed and empowered marshals to fine people without masks in public places.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, said the marshals have been directed to levy fines on those not wearing the masks properly as well. "Those with masks resting on chin or in pockets are also punishable," he said.

The state government had earlier issued an order empowering BBMP marshals — who otherwise enforce BBMP rules including proper garbage disposal, waste segregation and plastic ban — to enforce lockdown rules as well.

New cases

On Monday, the state reported 161 new cases taking the total tally to 5,921. On the discharge front, the day saw 164 cases, now total discharges stood at 2,605. The day saw two deaths taking the total death toll to 68 (2 non-Covid-19 cause).

Of the 161 new cases reported in the state, 91 cases were with inter-state travel history to Maharastra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and 24 international travellers from UAE and Kuwait.

In the districts, returnees from Maharashtra continue to worry the state with Yadgir district reporting the highest number cases at 61 and followed by Bengaluru Urban – 29, Dakshina Kannada - 23 and Kalaburgi – 10.