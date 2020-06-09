National

Chamarajanagar district reports first Covid-19 case

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 09, 2020 Published on June 09, 2020

Karnataka reports 161 new cases, 2 deaths

Chamarajanagar district which had the rare distinction of reporting not a single Covid-19 positive case ever since the epidemic broke out, on Tuesday saw its first case.

A 22-year-old male returnee from Maharashtra tested positive and has been admitted at the designated hospital in Chamarajanagar.

According to the deputy commissioner, the district remained virus-free through deft handling and monitoring of people for the last three months.

The deputy commissioner said as per the government guidelines, anyone entering the district had first to register their names through the Seva Sindhu portal and await clearance but the individual concerned violated the norms and entered Chamarajanagar on Friday.

“He went for a check-up at the Fever Clinic established at Kollegal and opted for institutional quarantine. However, the results turned out to be positive. His two primary contacts too and a secondary contact are now in quarantine, but they have tested negative,” he added.

As on date, in the district, there are 70 persons under quarantine, and a majority of them have returned from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Another shocker was Mysuru, which had reported nil cases for the last two weeks, and saw two confirmed cases.

BBMP

Bengaluru’s civic body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deployed and empowered marshals to fine people without masks in public places.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, said the marshals have been directed to levy fines on those not wearing the masks properly as well. "Those with masks resting on chin or in pockets are also punishable," he said.

The state government had earlier issued an order empowering BBMP marshals — who otherwise enforce BBMP rules including proper garbage disposal, waste segregation and plastic ban — to enforce lockdown rules as well.

New cases

On Monday, the state reported 161 new cases taking the total tally to 5,921. On the discharge front, the day saw 164 cases, now total discharges stood at 2,605. The day saw two deaths taking the total death toll to 68 (2 non-Covid-19 cause).

Of the 161 new cases reported in the state, 91 cases were with inter-state travel history to Maharastra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and 24 international travellers from UAE and Kuwait.

In the districts, returnees from Maharashtra continue to worry the state with Yadgir district reporting the highest number cases at 61 and followed by Bengaluru Urban – 29, Dakshina Kannada - 23 and Kalaburgi – 10.

Published on June 09, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Karnataka
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Karnataka’s IT industry exported ₹36,459 cr during Covid-19 lockdown
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.