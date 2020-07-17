Chennai Air Customs seizes narcotics concealed in postage parcels

Chennai Air Customs detained two postal parcels at the Foreign Post Office, suspected to contain narcotics substance, which arrived from the Netherlands.

The first parcel contained a DVD cover with a plastic pouch in which three zip lock packs with 25 ‘lysergic acid diethylamide’ (LSD) stamps, 31 pink colour MDMA — 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, a synthetic drug — pills and 6 g of white crystal of MDMA were found.

This is the first time Chennai Air Customs has seized LSD stamps. LSD is an extremely potent hallucinogen and its recreational dosage averages between 25 to 80 micrograms. Generally, LSD soaked onto sheets of absorbent paper with colourful designs are cut into stamp-sized individual dosage units. MDMA crystal are pure form of the drug, says a government press release.

The pink colour pills contain around 200 mg of MDMA.

The second parcel was found to contain 100 pink pills and 8 g of white crystal, both suspected to be MDMA.

These pills are commonly known as ‘DHL-LKW’ are in shape of a truck and contain 297 mg MDMA. These are the strongest pills seized till date. Totally, 131 MDMA pills, 14 g of MDMA crystals and 25 LSD stamps valued at ₹6 lakhs were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The parcels were addressed to two different persons in Chennai. As a follow up action, searches were carried out at the addresses and two persons have been detained to ascertain their role in smuggling. Further investigation is in progress, the release said.