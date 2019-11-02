Chennai and Tamil Nadu weather forecast for November 2

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Vanakkam! Overnight wind indifference to Chennai seems to have graduated to a level of disdain, judging from the direction and bearing Saturday morning.
The winds wavered from being westerly to north-westerly to northerly and only at times north-north-easterly, which is the nearest to being friendly with Chennaiites.
Humidity peaked, as usual, to 100 per cent early in the morning with both temperature and dew point clocking at 25.7 degrees Celsius each, says the Chennai Met Office of India Meteorological Department.
Its outlook favours partly cloudy skies during the day with light rain possible in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.
The rainfall pattern during the North-East monsoon, which has entered the second month, is as legendary for the torrents battering the city during its peak as for the mercurial behaviour when it chooses to suddenly shut up. But the hope is that it will return, sooner than later, per seasonal forecasts.
As the Tamil proverb goes: Akala iruntal pakaiyum uṟavam. If (two people) live at a distance, their hatred will turn into friendship.
After all, the rains can't pour down relentlessly for ever. There has to be pause to reflect and recharge before they can resume. Especially when we have had two strong to very strong cyclones in the Arabian Sea draining even the Bay of Bengal — on the other side of the peninsula — clean of clouds and moisture.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather has predicted cloudy conditions for the day on Saturday with the possibility of a morning shower.
More or less similar is the outlook from Weather.com, an IBM Business...
AccuWeather, too, agrees, forecasting light fog with a cloud cover of 20 per cent and with winds being northerly, which is hardly helpful...
RainViewer puts the issue in perspective showing the barren coast of Tamil Nadu where swarms of thunderstorms had struck one after the other on a memorable night earlier this week...
The WeatherBug, too, does not find any major weather activity for the city through the day, with clouds managing to cover it only partially...
The weather blogging community of Chennai aired similar feelings, but paid tributes to the month of October for having produced fairly decent rain for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Some of the reader responses to the BusinessLine column are as follows:
