Chubb setting up business services centre in Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Global property and casualty insurance company, Chubb, is setting up a business service centre in India.

The centre will commence operations this year in Hyderabad and Bengaluru as a single legal entity, Sean Ringsted, Chief Risk Officer & Chief Digital Officer, Chub told newspersons at a press conference here on Thursday.

"The professionals from here will support high impact areas such as digital technology and analytical areas to support global insurance operations of Chubb," Ringsted said.

"The talent we hire in India will be an important complement to the teams we have already in place in other regions across the world," Julie Dillman, Global Head of Operations, Chubb. Hyderabad and Bengaluru had `exceptional’ technical talent, she added.

Chubb will commence operations with more than 100 positions. Shekar Pannala, Chief Technology Officer, Chubb said his company will collaborate with T-Hub, Hyderabad for innovation. Chubb operates in 54 countries with 31000 employees on its rolls.