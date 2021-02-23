CII Kerala for private sector entry in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A multi-pronged public-private partnership (PPP) model is needed to rev up the Covid-19 vaccination drive wherein private hospitals could be permitted to administer vaccines so as to cover the maximum size of population in the shortest possible time, according to CII, Kerala State Council.
Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, CII Kerala State Council, and Chairman and Managing Director, Muthoot Fincorp, said that the speed of vaccine administration can be enhanced if the private sector is also involved in the process. CII Kerala has requested the State government to recommend this to the Centre.
The country had started its national vaccination programme on January 16, but only 1,11,16,854 vaccine doses have been administered as on February 21. This makes for a coverage of only 0.60 per cent of its population against the global average of 2.26 per cent, Thomas John Muthoot said.
Entry of private hospitals will not only help ramp up the numbers but also achieve faster the target of vaccinating priority groups. As part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the CII proposed that companies be allowed to vaccinate employees and their immediate family and assist in rolling out the vaccine in surrounding communities as well.
The CII has constituted a high-level taskforce on Covid-19 vaccines with the objective of galvanising industry support for inoculation of employees of member companies as well as for CSR intervention in the neighbourhood. It estimates that the entry of the private sector will result in the inoculation of an additional 10 crore workers in the formal sector.
Greater participation from industry would also ensure minimum wastage of vaccines and expeditious delivery in an equitable and accessible manner. A large cohort of those willing to take the vaccine would ensure that these are fully utilised well within the expiry period, Thomas John Muthoot said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...