Drugmaker Cipla has advanced its board meeting to January 22, 2024 to approve its results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, to avoid confusion following an alleged social media leak. It was to hold it on January 25.

The drugmaker cautioned investors, on Saturday, that “ parts of its potential standalone financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 (were) being circulated on the social media.” The results are yet to be reviewed, finalised and approved, it said, cautioning investors to not rely on any such information. “Any person making any investment decision based on this information do so at their own risk and peril,” it said, adding that the company had initiated additional steps to take necessary action, as advised.