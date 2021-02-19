Amid surging Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra Govt imposes fresh curbs

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
As the coronavirus rages across Maharashtra, the State government has imposed fresh curbs in cities witnessing an unprecedented spike in cases, including Mumbai, Amravati, and Yavatmal, as per media reports.
This comes as Maharashtra recorded its highest surge of 5,427 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 18 February, in around 75 days.
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to impose a full lockdown in Amravati amidst surging cases. As for other cities, the government has laid down an action plan to mitigate the spread of the virus. These include, as cited in the Quint report:
In every district, smaller administrative blocks or talukas to be established on the basis of the Primary Health Unit, where people will undergo micro-monitoring. If the positive rate increases in a block, then there will be restrictions of movement on the border.
Quarantine rules will be strictly adhered to.
Mask wearing will be mandatory and photos of people disobeying will be sent to the police.
Wedding halls, hotels, public parks, and public places will be monitored at the ward level in every district. If more than a fixed number of people are found, punitive action will be taken.
Mobile Testing will be stressed, and a total of 20 people exposed to a Covid-19 positive individual will be made to take the test.
It will be mandatory for travellers coming in from Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Kerala to show their Covid-19 negative report 72 hours before arrival. The same rule will be applicable for travellers coming from UK, Europe, and Middle East countries.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner also imposed certain curbs to contain the spread of the virus.
Briefing media, S Chahal, BMC Commissioner, said that buildings in the city will be sealed if there are over five active cases.
“Stamps will be put on the back of the hands of the patients staying in-home quarantine. 300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without a face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai,” Chahal added.
The BMC commissioner further noted that wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants will be raided to check for any violation of safety rules. Citizens violating rules for home quarantine and gatherings will be punished.
So far, Maharashtra has reported over 2.08 million cases of coronavirus, with 1.9 million recovered and 51,631 people died due to the infection.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...