Amid surging Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra Govt imposes fresh curbs

As the coronavirus rages across Maharashtra, the State government has imposed fresh curbs in cities witnessing an unprecedented spike in cases, including Mumbai, Amravati, and Yavatmal, as per media reports.

This comes as Maharashtra recorded its highest surge of 5,427 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 18 February, in around 75 days.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to impose a full lockdown in Amravati amidst surging cases. As for other cities, the government has laid down an action plan to mitigate the spread of the virus. These include, as cited in the Quint report:

In every district, smaller administrative blocks or talukas to be established on the basis of the Primary Health Unit, where people will undergo micro-monitoring. If the positive rate increases in a block, then there will be restrictions of movement on the border.

Quarantine rules will be strictly adhered to.

Mask wearing will be mandatory and photos of people disobeying will be sent to the police.

Wedding halls, hotels, public parks, and public places will be monitored at the ward level in every district. If more than a fixed number of people are found, punitive action will be taken.

Mobile Testing will be stressed, and a total of 20 people exposed to a Covid-19 positive individual will be made to take the test.

It will be mandatory for travellers coming in from Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Kerala to show their Covid-19 negative report 72 hours before arrival. The same rule will be applicable for travellers coming from UK, Europe, and Middle East countries.

Fresh curbs in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner also imposed certain curbs to contain the spread of the virus.

Briefing media, S Chahal, BMC Commissioner, said that buildings in the city will be sealed if there are over five active cases.

“Stamps will be put on the back of the hands of the patients staying in-home quarantine. 300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without a face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai,” Chahal added.

The BMC commissioner further noted that wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants will be raided to check for any violation of safety rules. Citizens violating rules for home quarantine and gatherings will be punished.

So far, Maharashtra has reported over 2.08 million cases of coronavirus, with 1.9 million recovered and 51,631 people died due to the infection.