National

CJI Ranjan Gogoi sits in bench for last time

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi (File photo)   -  THE HINDU

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi sat on the bench for the last time in Court number 1 of the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Court number 1 of the apex court is the courtroom of the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gogoi sat in the bench with chief justice-designate SA Bobde for just four minutes, during which Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Khanna expressed gratitude on behalf of the Bar to the chief justice.

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Published on November 15, 2019
Supreme Court of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi air quality in severe category for fourth consecutive day