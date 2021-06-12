Co-Win data leak: Centre clears the air

The Union Health Ministry and Chairman, Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) on Saturday has confirmed that claim of the so-called hackers on the dark web relating to alleged data leak is baseless.

“We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that data of the people is safe with Co-WIN,” RS Sharma, Chairman of the EGVAC, said.

The matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has now been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), a government statement said.

On Thursday, there were reports doing rounds Data Leak Market claiming that a database carrying the details of 150 million people who got Covid-19 vaccinated was on sale for $800. The alleged database included Name, location, Aadhaar number, phone number and location of people who had registered for the vaccines. The website had also claimed that it was not the original leaker of data, and that it was just a reseller.

The EGVAC had then asked the CERT-In to investigate the reports of the hacking of the digital portal that is being used to register for vaccination across the country.

“Our attention has been drawn towards the news circulating on social media about the alleged hacking of Co-WIN system. In this connection we wish to state that Co-WIN stores all the vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment,” Sharma had said then.

He had added that none of the Co-WIN data is shared with any entity outside the Co-WIN environment. “The data being claimed as having been leaked such as geo-location of beneficiaries, is not even collected at Co-WIN.”