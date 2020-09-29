National

Coal Ministry gets 82 bids for 23 mines being auctioned for commercial mining

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 29, 2020 Published on September 29, 2020

The Coal Ministry has received 82 bids from 46 companies for 23 coal mines on offer for commercial mining. In all, the Centre wanted to auction 38 coal mines in this round. Of the mines that have elicited interest, two or more bids have been received for 20 coal mines, said an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

The auction process for coal mines for commercial mining was launched on June 18, 2020. A total of 38 coal mines are being offered for auction for commercial mining under the 11th tranche of auction under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, and the first tranche of auction under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Initially, the Centre wanted to auction 41 coal mines, but the list of mines was tweaked after some States opposed the move, citing environmental concerns. The list of mines was updated on September 3 and the auction process has been continuing on track.

