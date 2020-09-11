Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen along Karnataka coast

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
The Indian Coast Guard rescued 24 fishermen stranded at sea, 15 nautical miles from the Karnataka coast, from the fishing boat IFB Qamrul Bahar on Friday. The rescue was carried off Bhatkal port in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.
According to a statement by Indian Coast Guard, the fishing boat had lost propulsion owing to engine failure. In view of the rough weather conditions in the sea, the owner of the boat had requested the Deputy Director of Fisheries Department in Karwar for the rescue of stranded fishermen.
Based on the request from the Deputy Director of Fisheries Department, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Kasturba Gandhi was diverted immediately for rescue operation. ICGS Kasturba Gandhi was on operational deployment in Karnataka coast, the statement said.
The Coast Guard established communication with fishermen at 8 pm on Thursday. Following the rescue operations, all the fishermen were shifted to the Coast Guard ship on Friday.
