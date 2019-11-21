Cochin Port introduces chopper rides for cruise tourists

As a step towards adding more attractions and interesting experiences for cruise tourists arriving here, a helicopter service has been introduced from Willingdon Island by Chipsan Aviation, in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council, Kerala Tourism and Greenix Village.

The helicopter service was inaugurated by M. Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port Trust. About 50 passengers enjoyed the ride on the initial day. Five rides were sponsored by the Steamer Agents’ Association, the Cochin Customs Brokers’ Association, the Indian Chamber of Commerce and the Seafood Exporters’ Association.

Cochin Port is one of the most well-liked cruise destinations in India. In 2018-19, 49 international cruise ships visited the port, with 62,753 passengers and 28,828 crew members, the highest ever cruise call at the port, which retains the top spot among cruise handling ports in India.

According to Beena, since 25 per cent of the passengers arriving by cruise ships were repeat visitors, there was a need to induct more tours and interesting experiences in the itinerary. The helicopter service, which will operate trips to Munnar and Jatayu Earth Centre, has evoked a good response from the cruise passengers as well as tour operators.

Cruise tourists who arrived at the Samudrika cruise terminal on Wednesday in the vessel Azamara Quest, were treated to a free Mehendi design session. More such initiatives are being planned for the tourists. The port officials added that the new cruise terminal would be completed by February 2020.