Cochin Shipyard conducts plate cutting of electric vessels for Norway firm

The Cochin Shipyard has carried out the plate cutting ceremony of the two autonomous electric vessels being built for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway. The plate cutting ceremony is one of the initial milestones in the vessel construction process.

Cochin Shipyard Limited signed contracts for construction and supply of two autonomous electric ferries for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway, with an option to build two more identical vessels in July 15.

This autonomous electrical vessel project is an ambitious project in Norway partially funded by the Norwegian Government aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords.

These vessels will be managed by Massterly AS, a company set up to take technical management and operate autonomous vessels, a joint venture between Kongsberg, the world leader in autonomous technology and Wilhelmsen, one of the largest maritime shipping companies. Once in operation, these vessels will create a new benchmark for the merchant shipping world in the field of autonomous vessels with zero carbon emission.

The 67-metre long vessels will initially be delivered as a full-electric transport ferry, powered by 1846 kWh capacity battery. After commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, it will operate as a fully autonomous ferry of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords.

Advantage CSL

CSL won this export order after detailed evaluation of various global shipyards and based on its value proposition to the customer. CSL’s proven capability and track record to deliver world quality high-end vessels to prestigious clients in Western Europe also found favour with the client. CSL holds this contract, obtained within the current constraints posed by the pandemic, in high significance, a release said.

The project is expected to catapult CSL into the league of premier shipbuilding yards in the world capable of handling high-tech vessel construction offering sustainable solutions.