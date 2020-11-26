Cochin Shipyard conducts plate cutting of electric vessels for Norway firm

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
The Cochin Shipyard has carried out the plate cutting ceremony of the two autonomous electric vessels being built for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway. The plate cutting ceremony is one of the initial milestones in the vessel construction process.
Cochin Shipyard Limited signed contracts for construction and supply of two autonomous electric ferries for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway, with an option to build two more identical vessels in July 15.
This autonomous electrical vessel project is an ambitious project in Norway partially funded by the Norwegian Government aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords.
These vessels will be managed by Massterly AS, a company set up to take technical management and operate autonomous vessels, a joint venture between Kongsberg, the world leader in autonomous technology and Wilhelmsen, one of the largest maritime shipping companies. Once in operation, these vessels will create a new benchmark for the merchant shipping world in the field of autonomous vessels with zero carbon emission.
The 67-metre long vessels will initially be delivered as a full-electric transport ferry, powered by 1846 kWh capacity battery. After commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, it will operate as a fully autonomous ferry of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords.
CSL won this export order after detailed evaluation of various global shipyards and based on its value proposition to the customer. CSL’s proven capability and track record to deliver world quality high-end vessels to prestigious clients in Western Europe also found favour with the client. CSL holds this contract, obtained within the current constraints posed by the pandemic, in high significance, a release said.
The project is expected to catapult CSL into the league of premier shipbuilding yards in the world capable of handling high-tech vessel construction offering sustainable solutions.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The stock of Gujarat Gas has witnessed a fresh breakout on Tuesday, turning the outlook positive. Since the ...
₹1402 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1385137014201450 Buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a tight stop-loss if it ...
Can you invest in a foreign currency? What all documents do you need? Read on to find out
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...