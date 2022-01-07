Collect records of PM’s security arrangement: SC tells Punjab HC

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to “forthwith” secure from the State government, police and central agencies the records pertaining to security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Punjab visit.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana also asked the counsel representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to probe the lapses during the visit of the Prime Minister to “hold their hands till Monday” when it will hear the plea next.

It also directed the Punjab government, its police authorities and other Central and state agencies to cooperate and provide the entire relevant records immediately to the Registrar General. The bench has now posted the case for further hearing on January 10.

Plea for probe

The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation ‘Lawyer’s Voice’ seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi’s security in Punjab and ensuring there is no such event in the future.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The petition filed by Bijan Kumar Singh, vice president, Lawyer’s Voice, termed Wednesday’s incident as “pre-meditated conspiracy to breach the security of the prime minister and bring national security in jeopardy”.

“Take cognisance of the serious and deliberate lapse on part of the Respondent No 1, 2 and 3 (state government, chief secretary and DGP) concerning the security and the movement of the prime minister of the country,” the plea filed through lawyer Sandeep Singh said.

The plea has also sought a direction to the Union Home Ministry to initiate departmental action against the state chief secretary and the Director General of Police.