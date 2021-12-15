Columbia Journalism School alumni award for Malini Parthasarathy

The Columbia Journalism School, on Tuesday, named The Hindu Group Chairperson Malini Parthasarathy as one of its alumni award recipients for 2022.

Distinguished graduates

The Columbia Journalism School Office of Alumni and Development said that the award is presented every year to distinguished graduates who “exemplify the best of the Journalism School’s high standards of journalism”.

“As head of The Hindu Group, which publishes several daily newspapers and bi-monthly magazines, Malini Parthasarathy is steering a journey of digital transformation of the company’s editorial products, particularly the 143-year-old flagship national daily newspaper, The Hindu,” it said.

“Prior to this role, Parthasarathy served separate stints as the editor and executive editor of The Hindu,” the statement added. Parthasarathy was in the class of 1982 at Columbia Journalism School.

“She led the launch of the Mumbai edition of the paper and helped increase readership by 20 per cent. Parthasarathy has been a political journalist for over three decades, writing news stories and editorials on major themes in Indian politics, including the rise of Hindu nationalism and the consequent challenges to the existing political consensus,” the statement noted.

The Columbia Journalism School’s statement also said that Parthasarathy founded the Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy, a think-tank intended as a credible and independent platform, for exploration of ideas and public policies, with the aim of rebuilding public faith in India’s democratic process.

“She has earlier received the First Bank of India Award for Excellence in Journalism in 1997 and the Haldighati Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2000,” said the statement.

“Am deeply honoured by and grateful for this recognition by my iconic alma mater @columbiajourn. This is certainly one of my happiest moments in my long journey in journalism. It makes all the struggles so worthwhile!” Parthasarathy posted on Twitter. Other recipients include Eric Marcus (founder and host of the Making Gay History podcast); Stuart Schear (Vice-President for Communications and Marketing at American Jewish World Service); and Thomas Maier (an investigative journalist with Newsday).