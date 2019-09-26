National

Comedian Venumadhav passes away

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 26, 2019

Popular Tollywood comedian Venumadhav, 40, passed away this afternoon after a brief illness. Started off his career as an office boy in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he acted in over 600 films.

Noted film actor Pawan Kalyan, comedian, TV show host Ali and several Tollywood personalities condoled his death.

Published on September 26, 2019
cinema
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Maharashtra banks to closely monitor transactions