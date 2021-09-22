Commerce Ministry targets $400 billion exports in FY21

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Commerce Ministry has taken various steps to achieve agricultural and merchandise exports worth $400 billion in the financial year 2021-22.
Som Parkash, the Union Minister for State for Commerce and Industry, inaugurating the Vanijya Utsav in Kochi through a virtual platform, said “despite the global slowdown on account of Covid-19, India’s merchandise exports are increasing.
Vanijya Utsav is being organised in hybrid mode at Kochi as part of the Vanijya Saptah programme of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav - the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence.
The government is celebrating ‘Vanijya Saptah’ from September 20-26 in every State and Union Territory to highlight India’s potential for trade and exports. In unison with this, a series of events focussing on economic growth and promotion of exports has been organised in Kerala.
The Minister said that Kerala holds immense potential for further growth in the commerce and industrial sector due to good connectivity and communication network, availability of skilled and well-educated human resource in addition to the availability of spices- for which the State is renowned since time immemorial. The well-developed tourism, hospitality and healthcare segments in Kerala is a model for the rest of the country.
V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs said “Synergy between commerce and external affairs verticals of India as well as line departments of State governments are significant aspects for enhancing India’s export prospects. I would like to appreciate the efforts taken by the Spices Board and other export promotion bodies to associate with Indian missions in various countries in organising continuous buyer seller meets and conducting online interactive sessions to strengthen India’s trade and export.”
Member of Parliament from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden called for collaborative efforts from State and Central governments to address the prevailing challenges in the production and processing fronts for export and economic growth.
K S Ellangovan, Export Commissioner and Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) pointed that the State focusses on optimum utilisation of its existing strength in terms of skilled and highly skilled labour and expertise in the field of value addition for promoting exports.
