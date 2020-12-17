Confirmed Covid-19 cases nearing 1-crore mark in India

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in India is on the verge of touching 1 crore even though the speed has slackened in the recent weeks. Of these, 94.9 lakh people already recovered from the infection, while 1,44,451 people succumbed to the infection.
Currently, there are 3,22,366 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. While over 24,000 people tested positive for Sars-CoV2 in the last 24 hours, 33,291 people recovered. During the same period, 355 persons died.
Also read: India may need to spend $1.8 billion on Covid-19 vaccines in first phase: GAVI
Kerala is the only State reporting over 6,000 cases per day, while the cases have started coming down significantly in all other States which earlier reported high number of cases.
During the last 24 hours, the country as a whole carried out 11.59 lakh Covid-19 tests, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...