Confirmed Covid-19 cases nearing 1-crore mark in India

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in India is on the verge of touching 1 crore even though the speed has slackened in the recent weeks. Of these, 94.9 lakh people already recovered from the infection, while 1,44,451 people succumbed to the infection.

Currently, there are 3,22,366 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. While over 24,000 people tested positive for Sars-CoV2 in the last 24 hours, 33,291 people recovered. During the same period, 355 persons died.

Kerala is the only State reporting over 6,000 cases per day, while the cases have started coming down significantly in all other States which earlier reported high number of cases.

During the last 24 hours, the country as a whole carried out 11.59 lakh Covid-19 tests, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.