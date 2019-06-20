Conflict in Bengal Cong is now out in open

The infighting in the Bengal Congress came to the fore on Thursday as several prominent members of the party’s State unit skipped the march called by senior leader Abdul Mannan to protest alleged deterioration of law and order in the State.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly led the march from Esplanade area in central Kolkata to city police headquarters Lalbazar, seeking an end to political clashes in the State and alleged attack on party workers.

State Congress president Somen Mitra, legislator Sankar Malakar and senior leader Deepa Dasmunshi were among those who were conspicuous by their absence at the rally. According to sources in the party, the protest march was organised without the permission of the State leadership. “The march had nothing to do with the State Congress. Had it been called by us, we would have surely participated in the rally,” said a senior Congress leader.

Reacting to the allegation, Mannan said, “Those keen on fighting misrule of the TMC participated in today’s rally.” Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between party workers and the police personnel during the march, following which some of the agitators were detained.