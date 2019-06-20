Conflict in Bengal Cong is now out in open

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
The infighting in the Bengal Congress came to the fore on Thursday as several prominent members of the party’s State unit skipped the march called by senior leader Abdul Mannan to protest alleged deterioration of law and order in the State.
The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly led the march from Esplanade area in central Kolkata to city police headquarters Lalbazar, seeking an end to political clashes in the State and alleged attack on party workers.
State Congress president Somen Mitra, legislator Sankar Malakar and senior leader Deepa Dasmunshi were among those who were conspicuous by their absence at the rally. According to sources in the party, the protest march was organised without the permission of the State leadership. “The march had nothing to do with the State Congress. Had it been called by us, we would have surely participated in the rally,” said a senior Congress leader.
Reacting to the allegation, Mannan said, “Those keen on fighting misrule of the TMC participated in today’s rally.” Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between party workers and the police personnel during the march, following which some of the agitators were detained.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor