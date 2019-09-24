Pre-poll alliance confusion reigns supreme in Maharashtra politics

On Monday, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis remained silent when asked by the media about the status of the BJP-Shiv Sena pre-poll alliance and seat-sharing for the State Assembly elections.

But, after repeated questioning he gave a cryptic reply saying that the alliance would be announced at an appropriate time.

It was expected that with BJP National President Amit Shah visiting Mumbai on Sunday the alliance would be finally hammered out on Monday. But, with no such development happening, the suspense and confusion in both the parties continue to reign supreme.

Confusion has also plagued NCP-Congress camp but of a different nature. The alliance and seat-sharing arrangement are almost in place but the election manifestos of the parties are still not made public.

Lack of co-ordination between the NCP-Congress came out in open on Monday when NCP postponed the release of its manifesto at the last minute. The manifesto was held back ostensibly so that both parties could jointly release it before the people.