Cong demands withdrawal of FIR against Sonia Gandhi

The Congress in Karnataka demanded withdrawal of FIR against Sonia Gandhi.
An FIR was filed against Congress party president Sonia Gandhi over tweets made from the party’s official Twitter handle that alleged to be “spreading rumours” and “misleading the public” with regard to the PM-CARES fund.
On hearing the FIR filing, the Congress party shot-off a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa dubbing it to be a compliant mischievous.
“It is unfortunate that the tweet has been misinterpreted by the BJP leadership and it has instigated Praveen Kumar (complainant) to file the complaint against Sonia Gandhi, based on false information and without examining its truthfulness,” said the letter written by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, in his letter to Yediyurappa.
Opposition leader and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah reacting sharply to the FIR filing, tweeted: “I strongly urge @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP to immediately issue orders to withdraw the FIR & initiate an enquiry against the Police Officer for violating all the applicable provisions of Indian Penal Code and other applicable law of our land.”
“An FIR is filed, against Hon. @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi, based on the misleading complaint filed by @BJP4India Worker K V Praveen Kumar. The premise of the complaint is based on misconstrued & biased assessment of a tweet by @INCIndia. The decision to file a complaint is based on incorrect interpretation which is backed by political compulsions & also with an intention to tarnish the public image of Smt. Sonia Gandhi.”
“@INCIndia , had tweeted, regarding PMCares Fund with a bona fide intention, to urge Prime Minister of India to effectively & efficiently use the fund collected towards addressing the health and economic issues surrounding Covid19 outbreak.”
“The tweet echoes the public sentiment of our country amidst unprecedented crisis & was intended to initiate dialogue in the public forum regarding the transparency of the PMCares fund, which is a reflection of healthy democracy.”
“The complaint is an attempt to intimidate @INCIndia President and its workers, & thereby preventing them to voice the opinion of common man. The Police Officer, who filed an FIR, seems to have bypassed all preliminary procedures & may have acted on behest of invisible hands.”
