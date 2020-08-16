Congress demands JPC probe into BJP-Facebook ‘nexus’

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
Citing media reports appeared in Western press, the Opposition demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the alleged nexus between the Sangh Parivar and social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.
Congress’s former president Rahul Gandhi said the BJP and the RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India. “They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook,” he said.
Senior Congress leader and spokesman Ajay Maken said that a reputed American newspaper had reported how hundreds of millions of Indians are controlled, divided and manipulated through fake news and hate speech propagated by the BJP through Facebook. “India’s rich electoral democracy cannot be sacrificed at the altar of Facebook and Whatsapp. There must be a serious Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe into these matters further,” he told reporters at a press conference here on Sunday.
He alleged that the social media platforms have interfered with the election process of the country. “What gave Facebook the guts and the gumption to intrude, interfere and intervene in the world’s largest democratic exercise?” he said, and added that Facebook and WhatsApp control information, news and communication for hundreds of millions of Indians.
He said that the bias and alignment of the Facebook India’s leadership team with the BJP and RSS is not limited to just their Head of Public Policy in India. “There are many others in that leadership team with a close working relationship with people in the BJP. There is clear and ample evidence to warrant a serious investigation by Facebook Headquarters into the operations of their India team and their efforts in interfering in India’s electoral democracy,” he added.
Has Facebook teamed up with BJP to spread hate speech and provide favorable treatment on election issues, asked CPI (M). The party said that the media reported that Facebook’s top executive saying curbing such speech would hurt Facebook’s business interests. “Details of such quid pro quo need to be made public. Such collusions between the ruling party and a foreign MNC to violate hate speech laws and interfere in our Election process is a serious matter. Will the Election Commission act and investigate?” the CPI(M) asked.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...