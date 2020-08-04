Congress ends silence, Priyanka pledges support to Ram temple

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
Ending the confusion within the Congress, party general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday pledged support to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ruling party, thus has the support of almost all Opposition parties, except the Left, in building the temple at the disputed site of Ram Janmabhoomi.
Vadra said in a statement that let Lord Ram shower his blessing for the ground-breaking ceremony for the temple construction on Wednesday so that the function becomes a celebration of national unity, fraternity and cultural affinity. She said the world, particularly the Indian sub-continent, has an indelible cultural imprint of the epic - Ramayana. “From times immemorial, Lord Ram, Mata Sita and the legendary tale of the Ramayana is luminously etched in our cultural, spiritual and religious memory. The Indian psyche has always been inspired and encapsulated the spirit of Dharma, righteousness, duty, sacrifice, compassion, love, bravery and service, that runs through Ramayana. From North to South, from East to West, the ‘Ramkatha’ has manifested itself in immeasurable forms. As the Lord has infinite incarnations, ‘Ramkatha’ has infinite forms,” she said in the statement.
She said Lord Ram has always been a binding thread for humanity and human good in India’s ethos from times immemorial. “Lord Ram symbolises sacrifice as also shelter. Ram belongs both to ‘Sabri’ as also to ‘Sugriv’. Ram belong to ‘Valmiki’ as also to ‘Bhasa’. Ram belongs to ‘Kamban’ as also to ‘Ezhuthachan’. Ram belongs to ‘Kabir’, to ‘Tulsidas’ and to ‘Raidas’. Ram personifies each one of us. Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Rahgupati Raghav Raja Ram’ bestows divine wisdom and equanimity. Waris Ali Shah says, ‘Rab is Ram’,” she added. She said Ram is courage, Ram is unity, Ram is tolerance, Ram is fraternity. “Ram belongs to everyone. Lord Ram is the good and well being of all. This is why Lord Ram is the epitome of principled conduct and righteousness,” the AICC general secretary said.
A host of Congress leaders and Opposition politicians had welcomed the beginning of temple construction at the disputed sight after the Supreme Court verdict on the matter. The BJP, commenting on statement by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh that the construction is not starting on auspicious day, had alleged that the Congress is trying to delay the process of building a temple.
Congress’ ally in Kerala Indian Union Muslim League criticised Priyanka’s comments. Party leader and MP ET Muhammad Basheer said the leadership of the IUML will take a decision on the new stand of the Congress towards the construction of Ram temple.
The CPI and the CPI(M) had urged the Centre to not politicise the construction. “The takeover of the bhumi pujan ceremony at Ayodhya by the UP administration along with the Central government involvement at the highest level of the Prime Minister goes against both the Supreme Court verdict and the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India,” CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement. The national secretariat of the CPI said the Prime Minister’s participation has raised serious questions about secular character of the State and the Constitution.
