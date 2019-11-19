Congress leads in Rajasthan civic body elections

Innovations to disinfect and purify the air
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
The ruling Congress was leading on Tuesday afternoon in most of the 49 civic bodies in Rajasthan where elections were held last week to elect more than 2,000 councillors.
As per the state election department data available till 1.30 pm, 753 candidates of the Congress have won, followed by 590 of the BJP, 14 of the BSP and 2 of the CPIM. As many as 312 Independent candidates have also emerged winners.
The counting of votes started at 8 am and complete results are likely to come out by the evening. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the results were up to the expectations.
“The results of the local bodies seems to be coming as per expectations and hopes. It is a matter of happiness that people have given mandate considering the performance of the government,” Gehlot told reporters. “I would like to say it to the people that they should relax... We would not leave any stone unturned to do people’s work,” the chief minister said.
The election for three municipal corporations, 18 nagar parishads and 28 nagar palikas were held on Saturday. A total of 71.53 per cent voters had exercised their franchise in the election. A total of 7,942 candidates had tested electoral waters in the elections, including 2,832 women and 5,109 men.
Election for the post of chairman and deputy chairman in the local bodies will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday.
