Congress loses Puducherry, Narayanasamy blames BJP

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned on Monday after his government failed to prove majority in the Union Territory Assembly.

Narayanasamy and other Congress members walked out during the debate in the confidence motion and submitted the resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. After the walkout of ruling party members, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu announced in the House that the motion moved by the Chief Minister was defeated.

The trust vote was necessitated after five MLAs of the Congress, including two ministers, and one DMK MLA resigned from the Assembly. Two of the resigned Congress leaders joined the BJP. The BJP is in an alliance with Opposition NR Congress in Puducherry.

Narayanasamy had earlier claimed in the Assembly that he has support of the majority MLAs. Later, after submitting resignation, he blamed the BJP for the political crisis in the State.

Narayanasamy had a running feud with former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. The Centre removed her from the post recently. The Assembly election of Puducherry is due on May, 2021.

The Congress had lost power in Madhya Pradesh, too, in 2020, after about 22 MLAs resigned from the party and joined the BJP.